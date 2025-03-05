Insider Sale: Director at $BWIN Sells 43,341 Shares

Lowry Baldwin, a director at $BWIN, sold 43,341 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $1,671,228. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 48.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,758 shares of this class of $BWIN stock.

$BWIN Insider Trading Activity

$BWIN insiders have traded $BWIN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH KRYSTYN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 423,877 shares for an estimated $18,761,667 .

. LOWRY BALDWIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $4,945,422 .

. SETH BALA COHEN (General Counsel) sold 12,293 shares for an estimated $510,651

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BWIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BWIN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $5,050,000 on 02/07, 02/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.