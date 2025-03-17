Insider Sale: Director at $BSRR Sells 725 Shares

Vonn R Christenson, a director at $BSRR, sold 725 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $20,650. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 79.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 189 shares of this class of $BSRR stock.
$BSRR Insider Trading Activity
$BSRR insiders have traded $BSRR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSRR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MORRIS A THARP has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,300 shares for an estimated $2,032,460.
- MICHAEL OLAGUE (EVP/Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,407 shares for an estimated $618,818.
- JAMES C HOLLY sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $144,903
- ALBERT L BERRA sold 2,540 shares for an estimated $81,885
- JULIE G CASTLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,104 shares for an estimated $35,337.
- VONN R CHRISTENSON sold 725 shares for an estimated $20,650
- CINDY L DABNEY (SVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 516 shares for an estimated $17,951
- MICHELE M GIL sold 0 shares for an estimated $27
$BSRR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $BSRR stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 157,827 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,564,356
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 142,552 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,122,603
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 69,659 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,014,538
- ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT removed 61,594 shares (-63.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,781,298
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC removed 57,533 shares (-9.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,663,854
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 56,148 shares (-75.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,623,800
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 32,484 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $939,437
