Insider Sale: Director at $BRZE Sells 1,500 Shares

PHILLIP M FERNANDEZ, a director at $BRZE, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $61,949. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,269 shares of this class of $BRZE stock.

$BRZE Insider Trading Activity

$BRZE insiders have traded $BRZE stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MYLES KLEEGER (Pres & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 131,081 shares for an estimated $5,714,774 .

. SUSAN WISEMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 94,821 shares for an estimated $4,184,440 .

. ISABELLE WINKLES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 52,821 shares for an estimated $2,026,492 .

. ROGER H LEE sold 56,830 shares for an estimated $1,720,244

WILLIAM MAGNUSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,983 shares for an estimated $1,354,592 .

. PANKAJ MALIK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,328 shares for an estimated $760,106 .

. JONATHAN HYMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,140 shares for an estimated $451,410 .

. PHILLIP M FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $189,675 .

. FERNANDO MACHADO sold 1,377 shares for an estimated $42,205

$BRZE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $BRZE stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

