Insider Sale: Director at $BRBS Sells 8,924 Shares

Carolyn J. Woodruff, a director at $BRBS, sold 8,924 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $33,465. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 138,178 shares of this class of $BRBS stock.

$BRBS Insider Trading Activity

$BRBS insiders have traded $BRBS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAROLYN J. WOODRUFF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,473 shares for an estimated $43,023.

$BRBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $BRBS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

