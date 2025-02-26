Insider Sale: Director at $BRBR Sells 770 Shares

ROBERT V VITALE, a director at $BRBR, sold 770 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $56,702. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 818,180 shares of this class of $BRBR stock.
$BRBR Insider Trading Activity
$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 368,334 shares for an estimated $28,089,135.
$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,685,525 shares (+284.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,987,453
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,121,691 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,508,199
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,051,087 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,188,894
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 898,885 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,721,995
- UBS GROUP AG added 813,487 shares (+633.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,288,110
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 798,503 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,159,216
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 752,775 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,708,498
