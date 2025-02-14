Insider Sale: Director at $BRBR Sells 48,230 Shares

ROBERT V VITALE, a director at $BRBR, sold 48,230 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $3,738,789. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,061,774 shares of this class of $BRBR stock.

$BRBR Insider Trading Activity

$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 110,017 shares for an estimated $8,453,076.

$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

