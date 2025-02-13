Insider Sale: Director at $BRBR Sells 28,453 Shares

ROBERT V VITALE, a director at $BRBR, sold 28,453 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $2,188,320. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,110,004 shares of this class of $BRBR stock.
$BRBR Insider Trading Activity
$BRBR insiders have traded $BRBR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT V VITALE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,787 shares for an estimated $4,714,287.
$BRBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $BRBR stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 1,152,807 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,998,441
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,121,691 shares (+35.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,508,199
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 900,661 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,688,135
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 898,885 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,721,995
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 846,514 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,400,330
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 752,775 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,708,498
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 661,774 shares (+200.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,858,053
