Insider Sale: Director at $BR Sells 485 Shares

Robert N Duelks, a director at $BR, sold 485 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $115,395. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,960 shares of this class of $BR stock.

$BR Insider Trading Activity

$BR insiders have traded $BR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS P CAREY (Corporate VP) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,467 shares for an estimated $6,058,232 .

. DOUGLAS RICHARD DESCHUTTER (Co-President ICS) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,185 shares for an estimated $5,325,817 .

. RICHARD J DALY (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,938 shares for an estimated $4,555,704 .

. CHRISTOPHER JOHN PERRY (President) sold 17,534 shares for an estimated $3,741,859

ROBERT N DUELKS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,890 shares for an estimated $2,108,668 .

. LAURA MATLIN (CVP, Deputy GC and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,324 shares for an estimated $1,674,506 .

. BRETT KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,442 shares for an estimated $1,308,257 .

. MAURA A. MARKUS sold 3,880 shares for an estimated $880,835

$BR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 468 institutional investors add shares of $BR stock to their portfolio, and 452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

