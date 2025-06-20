Insider Sale: Director at $BLFY Sells 3,020 Shares

Mirella Lang, a director at $BLFY, sold 3,020 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $26,425. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,028 shares of this class of $BLFY stock.
$BLFY Insider Trading Activity
$BLFY insiders have traded $BLFY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MIRELLA LANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,520 shares for an estimated $39,566.
- KEITH OWES (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $9,660
- ALEKSANDR MALKIMAN (EVP and Chief Tech Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,803
$BLFY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $BLFY stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 160,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,573,543
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 112,154 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,031,816
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 92,421 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $850,273
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 59,660 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,872
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 59,081 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $543,545
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 55,261 shares (+139.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $508,401
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 36,595 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $336,674
