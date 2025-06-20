Insider Sale: Director at $BLFY Sells 3,020 Shares

Mirella Lang, a director at $BLFY, sold 3,020 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $26,425. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 44,028 shares of this class of $BLFY stock.

$BLFY Insider Trading Activity

$BLFY insiders have traded $BLFY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLFY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIRELLA LANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,520 shares for an estimated $39,566 .

. KEITH OWES (Chief Risk Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $9,660

ALEKSANDR MALKIMAN (EVP and Chief Tech Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,803

$BLFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $BLFY stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

