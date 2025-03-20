News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $BLFS Sells 5,632 Shares

March 20, 2025 — 07:15 pm EDT

Amy DuRoss, a director at $BLFS, sold 5,632 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $140,574. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,811 shares of this class of $BLFS stock.

$BLFS Insider Trading Activity

$BLFS insiders have traded $BLFS stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ABY J. MATHEW (EVP & Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 97,115 shares for an estimated $2,261,762.
  • GREEF RODERICK DE (President and CEO) sold 46,896 shares for an estimated $1,098,773
  • SARAH AEBERSOLD (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,738 shares for an estimated $455,021.
  • TROY WICHTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,579 shares for an estimated $191,816.
  • AMY DUROSS sold 5,632 shares for an estimated $140,574
  • TODD BERARD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,197 shares for an estimated $81,284.
  • KAREN A. FOSTER (Chief Quality and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,656 shares for an estimated $67,462.
  • SEAN WERNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 224 shares for an estimated $5,577.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $BLFS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BLFS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLFS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLFS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLFS forecast page.


