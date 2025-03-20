Insider Sale: Director at $BLFS Sells 5,632 Shares

Amy DuRoss, a director at $BLFS, sold 5,632 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $140,574. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,811 shares of this class of $BLFS stock.

$BLFS Insider Trading Activity

$BLFS insiders have traded $BLFS stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABY J. MATHEW (EVP & Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 97,115 shares for an estimated $2,261,762 .

. GREEF RODERICK DE (President and CEO) sold 46,896 shares for an estimated $1,098,773

SARAH AEBERSOLD (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,738 shares for an estimated $455,021 .

. TROY WICHTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,579 shares for an estimated $191,816 .

. AMY DUROSS sold 5,632 shares for an estimated $140,574

TODD BERARD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,197 shares for an estimated $81,284 .

. KAREN A. FOSTER (Chief Quality and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,656 shares for an estimated $67,462 .

. SEAN WERNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 224 shares for an estimated $5,577.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $BLFS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BLFS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLFS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLFS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLFS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.