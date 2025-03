Insider Sale: Director at $BLFS Sells 5,632 Shares

Amy DuRoss, a director at $BLFS, sold 5,632 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $140,574. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,811 shares of this class of $BLFS stock.

$BLFS Insider Trading Activity

$BLFS insiders have traded $BLFS stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLFS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABY J. MATHEW (EVP & Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 97,115 shares for an estimated $2,261,762 .

. GREEF RODERICK DE (President and CEO) sold 46,896 shares for an estimated $1,098,773

SARAH AEBERSOLD (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,738 shares for an estimated $455,021 .

. TROY WICHTERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,579 shares for an estimated $191,816 .

. AMY DUROSS sold 5,632 shares for an estimated $140,574

TODD BERARD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,197 shares for an estimated $81,284 .

. KAREN A. FOSTER (Chief Quality and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,656 shares for an estimated $67,462 .

. SEAN WERNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 224 shares for an estimated $5,577.

$BLFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $BLFS stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLFS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLFS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

