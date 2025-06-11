Insider Sale: Director at $BLBD Sells 8,859 Shares

Phil Horlock, a director at $BLBD, sold 8,859 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $370,040. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 270,766 shares of this class of $BLBD stock.

$BLBD Insider Trading Activity

$BLBD insiders have traded $BLBD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAZVAN RADULESCU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,019 shares for an estimated $930,809 .

. PHIL HORLOCK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,149 shares for an estimated $917,721 .

. DANIEL MARK THAU has made 2 purchases buying 900 shares for an estimated $33,093 and 0 sales.

$BLBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $BLBD stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLBD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLBD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

