Insider Sale: Director at $BKE Sells 10,000 Shares

JAMES E SHADA, a director at $BKE, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $498,387. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 85,352 shares of this class of $BKE stock.

$BKE Insider Trading Activity

$BKE insiders have traded $BKE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS H NELSON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 184,077 shares for an estimated $7,402,829 .

. JAMES E SHADA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $998,217.

$BKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $BKE stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BKE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

