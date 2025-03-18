Insider Sale: Director at $BJ Sells 11,813 Shares

Robert Allan Steele, a director at $BJ, sold 11,813 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,270,960. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,351 shares of this class of $BJ stock.

$BJ Insider Trading Activity

$BJ insiders have traded $BJ stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W. EDDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 33,000 shares for an estimated $2,912,136 .

. ROBERT ALLAN STEELE sold 11,813 shares for an estimated $1,270,960

WILLIAM C. WERNER (EVP, Strategy & Development) sold 891 shares for an estimated $73,543

JOSEPH MCGRAIL (SVP, Controller) sold 500 shares for an estimated $49,800

$BJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $BJ stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BJ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

$BJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BJ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $102.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $85.0 on 10/14/2024

