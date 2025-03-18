Insider Sale: Director at $BJ Sells 11,813 Shares

Robert Allan Steele, a director at $BJ, sold 11,813 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $1,270,960. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,351 shares of this class of $BJ stock.
$BJ Insider Trading Activity
$BJ insiders have traded $BJ stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT W. EDDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 33,000 shares for an estimated $2,912,136.
- ROBERT ALLAN STEELE sold 11,813 shares for an estimated $1,270,960
- WILLIAM C. WERNER (EVP, Strategy & Development) sold 891 shares for an estimated $73,543
- JOSEPH MCGRAIL (SVP, Controller) sold 500 shares for an estimated $49,800
$BJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $BJ stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,109,651 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,497,316
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,322,425 shares (+658.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,158,673
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,148,404 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,609,897
- AMUNDI removed 1,012,820 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,495,467
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 848,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,943,040
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 821,568 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,762,928
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 579,150 shares (+3526.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,747,052
$BJ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BJ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
$BJ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BJ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $102.0 on 11/21/2024
- Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $85.0 on 10/14/2024
