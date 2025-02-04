Insider Sale: Director at $BILL Sells 979 Shares

Alison Wagonfeld, a director at $BILL, sold 979 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $97,900. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $BILL stock.

$BILL Insider Trading Activity

$BILL insiders have traded $BILL stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENE A. LACERTE (CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 42,248 shares for an estimated $2,095,349 and 0 sales.

BRIAN JACOBS has made 2 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,338,396 and 0 sales.

JOHN R. RETTIG (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 21,124 shares for an estimated $1,043,481 and 0 sales.

GERMAINE COTA (SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,069 shares for an estimated $628,958.

ALISON WAGONFELD has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,440 shares for an estimated $406,106.

RAJESH A. AJI (CLO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,391 shares for an estimated $307,486.

$BILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $BILL stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

