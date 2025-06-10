Insider Sale: Director at $BDN Sells 15,000 Shares

Reginald DesRoches, a director at $BDN, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $68,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 84,466 shares of this class of $BDN stock.

$BDN Insider Trading Activity

$BDN insiders have traded $BDN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERARD H SWEENEY (President and CEO) purchased 61,576 shares for an estimated $250,614

REGINALD DESROCHES sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $68,250

$BDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $BDN stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

