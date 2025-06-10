Insider Sale: Director at $BDN Sells 15,000 Shares

Reginald DesRoches, a director at $BDN, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $68,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 84,466 shares of this class of $BDN stock.
$BDN Insider Trading Activity
$BDN insiders have traded $BDN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERARD H SWEENEY (President and CEO) purchased 61,576 shares for an estimated $250,614
- REGINALD DESROCHES sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $68,250
$BDN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $BDN stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,325,863 shares (+143.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,833,348
- YEOMANS CONSULTING GROUP, INC. removed 2,955,241 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,180,374
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,274,547 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,144,479
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,014,586 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,985,053
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,157,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,161,183
- LIGHTHOUSE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,072,868 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,784,991
- NORGES BANK removed 960,618 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,379,460
