Insider Sale: Director at $BCC Sells 553 Shares

KRISTOPHER J MATULA, a director at $BCC, sold 553 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $57,047. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,099 shares of this class of $BCC stock.

$BCC Insider Trading Activity

$BCC insiders have traded $BCC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E CARLILE sold 9,591 shares for an estimated $1,403,136

KRISTOPHER J MATULA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,053 shares for an estimated $268,823 .

. JILL TWEDT (SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $249,474

TROY LITTLE (EVP, Wood Products) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $168,590

$BCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $BCC stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

