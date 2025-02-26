News & Insights

BCC

Insider Sale: Director at $BCC Sells 553 Shares

February 26, 2025 — 06:02 pm EST

KRISTOPHER J MATULA, a director at $BCC, sold 553 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $57,047. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,099 shares of this class of $BCC stock.

$BCC Insider Trading Activity

$BCC insiders have traded $BCC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS E CARLILE sold 9,591 shares for an estimated $1,403,136
  • KRISTOPHER J MATULA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,053 shares for an estimated $268,823.
  • JILL TWEDT (SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $249,474
  • TROY LITTLE (EVP, Wood Products) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $168,590

$BCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $BCC stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,239,115 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $174,690,432
  • FMR LLC added 264,674 shares (+209.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,459,151
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 217,654 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,870,354
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 195,773 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,269,578
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 131,498 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,629,852
  • ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 124,225 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,765,383
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 121,790 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,475,959

