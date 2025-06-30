Insider Sale: Director at $BBIO Sells 398 Shares

Hannah Valantine, a director at $BBIO, sold 398 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $17,562. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,289 shares of this class of $BBIO stock.
$BBIO Insider Trading Activity
$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $402,960,000.
- GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998
- NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 957,699 shares for an estimated $34,146,354.
- FRANK MCCORMICK sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,422,800
- ANDREW LO sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,849,900
- BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,648 shares for an estimated $2,899,849.
- ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500.
- HANNAH VALANTINE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,874 shares for an estimated $798,506.
- MARICEL APULI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $39,509
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. removed 6,000,000 shares (-23.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,420,000
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 3,065,616 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,978,345
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,263,866 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,261,847
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 1,980,838 shares (+241.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,477,569
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,675,672 shares (+133.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,927,981
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,536,000 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,099,520
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,500,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,874,290
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BBIO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBIO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BBIO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBIO forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.