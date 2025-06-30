Insider Sale: Director at $BBIO Sells 398 Shares

Hannah Valantine, a director at $BBIO, sold 398 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $17,562. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,289 shares of this class of $BBIO stock.

$BBIO Insider Trading Activity

$BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000,000 shares for an estimated $402,960,000 .

. GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 957,699 shares for an estimated $34,146,354 .

. FRANK MCCORMICK sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $4,422,800

ANDREW LO sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,849,900

BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,648 shares for an estimated $2,899,849 .

. ANDREA ELLIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,500 .

. HANNAH VALANTINE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,874 shares for an estimated $798,506 .

. MARICEL APULI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $39,509

$BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BBIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBIO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

