Insider Sale: Director at $BBAI Sells 5,015,919 Shares

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM, a director at $BBAI, sold 5,015,919 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $25,681,505. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 59,141,902 shares of this class of $BBAI stock.

$BBAI Insider Trading Activity

$BBAI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 80,128,293 shares for an estimated $235,918,429 .

. ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,640,898 shares for an estimated $47,187,657 .

. AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630 .

. SEAN BERNARD BATTLE sold 44,813 shares for an estimated $199,865

SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 17,629 shares for an estimated $50,595

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BBAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $BBAI stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.