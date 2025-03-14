Insider Sale: Director at $BBAI Sells 3,629,108 Shares

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM, a director at $BBAI, sold 3,629,108 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $12,084,929. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,850,298 shares of this class of $BBAI stock.

$BBAI Insider Trading Activity

$BBAI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 80,128,293 shares for an estimated $235,918,429 .

. ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 29,015,360 shares for an estimated $121,068,102 .

. AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630 .

. SEAN BERNARD BATTLE sold 44,813 shares for an estimated $199,865

DOROTHY D HAYES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $52,640

SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 17,629 shares for an estimated $50,595

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BBAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $BBAI stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BBAI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BBAI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BBAI forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.