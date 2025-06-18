Insider Sale: Director at $BASE Sells 7,933 Shares

Lynn M Christensen, a director at $BASE, sold 7,933 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $158,758. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,987 shares of this class of $BASE stock.

$BASE Insider Trading Activity

$BASE insiders have traded $BASE stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BASE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARGARET CHOW (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 73,821 shares for an estimated $1,219,725 .

. HUW OWEN (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,971 shares for an estimated $872,609 .

. GREGORY N HENRY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,977 shares for an estimated $577,050 .

MATTHEW M CAIN (Chair, President, and CEO) sold 7,833 shares for an estimated $156,747

CAROL W. CARPENTER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $91,724 .

. WILLIAM ROBERT CAREY (Interim CFO & CAO) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $44,850

$BASE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $BASE stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

