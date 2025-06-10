Insider Sale: Director at $BANC Sells 157 Shares

RICHARD J LASHLEY, a director at $BANC, sold 157 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $2,198. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,355,123 shares of this class of $BANC stock.

$BANC Insider Trading Activity

$BANC insiders have traded $BANC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BANC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J LASHLEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,058,433 .

. BRYAN M CORSINI (CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) sold 24,066 shares for an estimated $331,725

OLIVIA I LINDSAY (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $149,380

JAMES ANDREW BARKER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $131,560

$BANC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $BANC stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BANC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BANC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

