Insider Sale: Director at $AXON Sells 307 Shares

Jeri Williams, a director at $AXON, sold 307 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $169,685. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,627 shares of this class of $AXON stock.

$AXON Insider Trading Activity

$AXON insiders have traded $AXON stock on the open market 111 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 111 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK W SMITH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 169,767 shares for an estimated $68,267,976 .

. JEFFREY C KUNINS (CPO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 48,710 shares for an estimated $29,522,406 .

. JOSHUA ISNER (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 33,985 shares for an estimated $21,068,443 .

. BRITTANY BAGLEY (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,825 shares for an estimated $6,027,070 .

. MICHAEL GARNREITER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,677,196 .

. JULIE A CULLIVAN sold 1,261 shares for an estimated $860,077

MATTHEW R MCBRADY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $605,195 .

. CAITLIN ELIZABETH KALINOWSKI sold 450 shares for an estimated $271,831

JERI WILLIAMS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 417 shares for an estimated $213,685.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AXON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 524 institutional investors add shares of $AXON stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AXON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXON stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AXON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXON in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AXON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXON forecast page.

$AXON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXON recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AXON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $612.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $726.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $700.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Joshua Reilly from Needham set a target price of $525.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $441.0 on 10/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.