Insider Sale: Director at $AXGN Sells 4,073 Shares

Kathy Johnson Weiler, a director at $AXGN, sold 4,073 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $43,214. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,580 shares of this class of $AXGN stock.

$AXGN Insider Trading Activity

$AXGN insiders have traded $AXGN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH A. TYNDALL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 49,518 shares for an estimated $542,760 .

. ERICK WAYNE DEVINNEY (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 15,111 shares for an estimated $264,442

AMY MCBRIDE WENDELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,073 shares for an estimated $143,314 .

. GUIDO J NEELS sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

JOHN JOHNSON sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

WILLIAM P. MR. BURKE sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

ALAN M LEVINE sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

KATHY JOHNSON WEILER sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214

$AXGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $AXGN stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

