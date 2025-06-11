Insider Sale: Director at $AXGN Sells 4,073 Shares

Kathy Johnson Weiler, a director at $AXGN, sold 4,073 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $43,214. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,580 shares of this class of $AXGN stock.
$AXGN Insider Trading Activity
$AXGN insiders have traded $AXGN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH A. TYNDALL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 49,518 shares for an estimated $542,760.
- ERICK WAYNE DEVINNEY (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 15,111 shares for an estimated $264,442
- AMY MCBRIDE WENDELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,073 shares for an estimated $143,314.
- GUIDO J NEELS sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214
- JOHN JOHNSON sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214
- WILLIAM P. MR. BURKE sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214
- ALAN M LEVINE sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214
- KATHY JOHNSON WEILER sold 4,073 shares for an estimated $43,214
$AXGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $AXGN stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,509,826 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,931,781
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 774,633 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,330,710
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 657,689 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,167,246
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 576,664 shares (+629.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,668,284
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 380,248 shares (+126.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,034,588
- INVESCO LTD. added 365,237 shares (+2124.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,756,884
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 282,700 shares (+191.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,229,950
