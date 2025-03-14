Insider Sale: Director at $AWR Sells 1 Shares

DIANA M BONTA, a director at $AWR, sold 1 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $77. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,898 shares of this class of $AWR stock.

$AWR Insider Trading Activity

$AWR insiders have traded $AWR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIANA M BONTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 969 shares for an estimated $74,613 .

. PAUL J ROWLEY (SVP OF OPERATIONS) has made 2 purchases buying 160 shares for an estimated $11,789 and 0 sales.

$AWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $AWR stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

