Insider Sale: Director at $AWR Sells 1 Shares

DIANA M BONTA, a director at $AWR, sold 1 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $77. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,898 shares of this class of $AWR stock.
$AWR insiders have traded $AWR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIANA M BONTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 969 shares for an estimated $74,613.
- PAUL J ROWLEY (SVP OF OPERATIONS) has made 2 purchases buying 160 shares for an estimated $11,789 and 0 sales.
$AWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $AWR stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 395,955 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,773,622
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 382,657 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,740,102
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 305,628 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,753,408
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 271,325 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,087,379
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 264,257 shares (+30.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,538,054
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 219,068 shares (-28.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,025,964
- STATE STREET CORP added 134,944 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,487,847
