Insider Sale: Director at $AVGO Sells 272,050 Shares

HENRY SAMUELI, a director at $AVGO, sold 272,050 shares of the company on 03-26-2025 for an estimated $48,745,919. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 39,157,748 shares of this class of $AVGO stock.

$AVGO Insider Trading Activity

$AVGO insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$AVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,793 institutional investors add shares of $AVGO stock to their portfolio, and 1,535 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AVGO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AVGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/08/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

$AVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $267.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $265.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $215.0 on 10/11/2024

