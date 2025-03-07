Insider Sale: Director at $ATRC Sells 6,100 Shares

Karen Prange, a director at $ATRC, sold 6,100 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $232,531. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,828 shares of this class of $ATRC stock.
$ATRC Insider Trading Activity
$ATRC insiders have traded $ATRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAREN PRANGE sold 6,100 shares for an estimated $232,531
$ATRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $ATRC stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,082,724 shares (-83.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,088,045
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP removed 918,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,746,524
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 889,392 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,179,819
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 431,214 shares (+102.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,177,899
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 300,738 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,190,553
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,168,000
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 267,604 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,177,978
