Insider Sale: Director at $ATRC Sells 6,100 Shares

Karen Prange, a director at $ATRC, sold 6,100 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $232,531. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,828 shares of this class of $ATRC stock.

$ATRC Insider Trading Activity

$ATRC insiders have traded $ATRC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN PRANGE sold 6,100 shares for an estimated $232,531

$ATRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $ATRC stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

