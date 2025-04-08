Insider Sale: Director at $ATLX Sells 5,000 Shares

Roger Noriega, a director at $ATLX, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $22,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 375,194 shares of this class of $ATLX stock.
$ATLX Insider Trading Activity
$ATLX insiders have traded $ATLX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROGER NORIEGA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $103,010.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ATLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $ATLX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CROSS STAFF INVESTMENTS INC added 164,314 shares (+45.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,040,107
- WARATAH CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD. removed 92,265 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $584,037
- UBS GROUP AG added 80,639 shares (+8063900.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $510,444
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 50,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $316,512
- THOMIST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 45,738 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,521
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 39,346 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,060
- INVESCO LTD. added 37,294 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,071
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ATLX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATLX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ATLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATLX forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.