Insider Sale: Director at $ATLX Sells 5,000 Shares

Roger Noriega, a director at $ATLX, sold 5,000 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $22,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 375,194 shares of this class of $ATLX stock.

$ATLX Insider Trading Activity

$ATLX insiders have traded $ATLX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER NORIEGA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $103,010.

$ATLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $ATLX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATLX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

