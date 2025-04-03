Insider Sale: Director at $ATI Sells 17,000 Shares

David J Morehouse, a director at $ATI, sold 17,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $884,510. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,366 shares of this class of $ATI stock.
$ATI Insider Trading Activity
$ATI insiders have traded $ATI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT S WETHERBEE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $4,439,250.
- DAVID J MOREHOUSE sold 17,000 shares for an estimated $884,510
- TINA KILLOUGH BUSCH (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,498 shares for an estimated $813,377.
$ATI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $ATI stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,228,221 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,921,283
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,446,919 shares (+100.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,718,421
- DENDUR CAPITAL LP added 3,058,628 shares (+601.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,346,885
- FMR LLC removed 2,659,510 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,379,430
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,020,313 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,198,027
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,977,587 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,846,388
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,495,079 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,289,148
$ATI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/30/2024
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/24/2024
