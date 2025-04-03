Insider Sale: Director at $ATI Sells 17,000 Shares

David J Morehouse, a director at $ATI, sold 17,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $884,510. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,366 shares of this class of $ATI stock.

$ATI Insider Trading Activity

$ATI insiders have traded $ATI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S WETHERBEE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $4,439,250 .

. DAVID J MOREHOUSE sold 17,000 shares for an estimated $884,510

TINA KILLOUGH BUSCH (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,498 shares for an estimated $813,377.

$ATI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $ATI stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 10/30/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/24/2024

