Insider Sale: Director at $ATGE Sells 4,812 Shares

Donna J Hrinak, a director at $ATGE, sold 4,812 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $496,871. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 37.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,032 shares of this class of $ATGE stock.
$ATGE Insider Trading Activity
$ATGE insiders have traded $ATGE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA W WARDELL has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 248,684 shares for an estimated $18,486,682.
- DONNA J HRINAK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,497 shares for an estimated $1,006,033.
- MAURICE HERRERA (SVP - Chief Marketing Officer) sold 8,165 shares for an estimated $575,986
- MICHAEL BETZ (Pres. Walden University & CDO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $379,992
- WILLIAM W BURKE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $361,549
- MANJUNATH GANGADHARAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 944 shares for an estimated $71,177
$ATGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $ATGE stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,193,576 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,436,379
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 390,950 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,517,807
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 220,993 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,077,214
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 209,889 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,068,415
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 159,155 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,459,231
- NEUMEIER POMA INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC added 150,835 shares (+59.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,703,359
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 149,225 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,557,091
