Insider Sale: Director at $ATGE Sells 4,685 Shares

Donna J Hrinak, a director at $ATGE, sold 4,685 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $509,161. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,844 shares of this class of $ATGE stock.

$ATGE Insider Trading Activity

$ATGE insiders have traded $ATGE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA W WARDELL has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 248,684 shares for an estimated $18,486,682 .

. MAURICE HERRERA (SVP - Chief Marketing Officer) sold 8,165 shares for an estimated $575,986

DONNA J HRINAK sold 4,685 shares for an estimated $509,161

MICHAEL BETZ (Pres. Walden University & CDO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $379,992

WILLIAM W BURKE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $361,549

MANJUNATH GANGADHARAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 944 shares for an estimated $71,177

$ATGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $ATGE stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

