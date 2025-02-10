Insider Sale: Director at $ATGE Sells 4,685 Shares

Donna J Hrinak, a director at $ATGE, sold 4,685 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $509,161. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,844 shares of this class of $ATGE stock.
$ATGE Insider Trading Activity
$ATGE insiders have traded $ATGE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATGE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA W WARDELL has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 248,684 shares for an estimated $18,486,682.
- MAURICE HERRERA (SVP - Chief Marketing Officer) sold 8,165 shares for an estimated $575,986
- DONNA J HRINAK sold 4,685 shares for an estimated $509,161
- MICHAEL BETZ (Pres. Walden University & CDO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $379,992
- WILLIAM W BURKE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $361,549
- MANJUNATH GANGADHARAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 944 shares for an estimated $71,177
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ATGE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $ATGE stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,193,576 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,436,379
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,126,752 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,047,240
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 817,159 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,679,161
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 689,374 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,033,949
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 509,937 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,490,044
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 328,209 shares (+520.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,773,215
- FMR LLC removed 328,142 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,768,158
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.