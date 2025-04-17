Insider Sale: Director at $ATEX Sells 6,500 Shares

William Heard, a director at $ATEX, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $253,045. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,727,238 shares of this class of $ATEX stock.

$ATEX Insider Trading Activity

$ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HEARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,400 shares for an estimated $1,393,339 .

. MORGAN E OBRIEN (Executive Chairman) sold 13,609 shares for an estimated $455,084

GENA L ASHE (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 5,547 shares for an estimated $183,051

MARK FLEISCHHAUER purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $119,664

LESLIE B DANIELS purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,500

$ATEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

