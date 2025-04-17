Insider Sale: Director at $ATEX Sells 6,500 Shares

William Heard, a director at $ATEX, sold 6,500 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $253,045. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,727,238 shares of this class of $ATEX stock.
$ATEX Insider Trading Activity
$ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM HEARD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,400 shares for an estimated $1,393,339.
- MORGAN E OBRIEN (Executive Chairman) sold 13,609 shares for an estimated $455,084
- GENA L ASHE (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 5,547 shares for an estimated $183,051
- MARK FLEISCHHAUER purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $119,664
- LESLIE B DANIELS purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,500
$ATEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 429,015 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,157,890
- GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. added 97,127 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,978,885
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 89,101 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,732,727
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 78,431 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,405,478
- ROUBAIX CAPITAL, LLC removed 77,032 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,362,571
- KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 76,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,352,665
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 68,431 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,098,778
