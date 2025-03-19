Insider Sale: Director at $ASUR Sells 7,500 Shares

Grace G. Lee, a director at $ASUR, sold 7,500 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $71,325. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,215 shares of this class of $ASUR stock.

$ASUR Insider Trading Activity

$ASUR insiders have traded $ASUR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EYAL GOLDSTEIN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,007 shares for an estimated $414,758 .

. GRACE G. LEE sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $71,325

$ASUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ASUR stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASUR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/22/2024

Stephens issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

$ASUR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASUR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $11.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $13.0 on 10/15/2024

