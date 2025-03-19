Insider Sale: Director at $ASUR Sells 7,500 Shares

Grace G. Lee, a director at $ASUR, sold 7,500 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $71,325. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 32,215 shares of this class of $ASUR stock.
$ASUR Insider Trading Activity
$ASUR insiders have traded $ASUR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EYAL GOLDSTEIN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,007 shares for an estimated $414,758.
- GRACE G. LEE sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $71,325
$ASUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $ASUR stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 731,726 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,622,120
- WHITTIER TRUST CO removed 404,788 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,809,055
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 354,731 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,338,018
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 172,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,623,225
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 140,711 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,324,090
- ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 120,944 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,138,083
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 116,992 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,100,894
$ASUR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASUR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
- Needham issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/22/2024
- Stephens issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
$ASUR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASUR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ASUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $11.0 on 12/18/2024
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $13.0 on 10/15/2024
