Insider Sale: Director at $ASTS Sells 7,000 Shares

RONALD L RUBIN, a director at $ASTS, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $227,220. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,628 shares of this class of $ASTS stock.
$ASTS Insider Trading Activity
$ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,066,399
- HUIWEN YAO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,091,700
- JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600
- RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220
- SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,700 shares for an estimated $62,427.
$ASTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,955,941 shares (+49.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,570,355
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,820,984 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,522,762
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 2,038,370 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,009,607
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,495,569 shares (+93.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,556,505
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,368,777 shares (-77.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,881,194
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,010,450 shares (+636.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,320,495
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 992,684 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,945,632
