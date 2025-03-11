Insider Sale: Director at $ASTS Sells 7,000 Shares

RONALD L RUBIN, a director at $ASTS, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $227,220. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 65,628 shares of this class of $ASTS stock.

$ASTS Insider Trading Activity

$ASTS insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,066,399

HUIWEN YAO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,091,700

JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600

RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220

SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,700 shares for an estimated $62,427.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $ASTS stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.