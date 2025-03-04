Insider Sale: Director at $ASB Sells 7,000 Shares

EILEEN A KAMERICK, a director at $ASB, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $172,970. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,495 shares of this class of $ASB stock.

$ASB Insider Trading Activity

$ASB insiders have traded $ASB stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL GREGORY SCHMIDT (Executive Vice President) sold 27,432 shares for an estimated $6,225,829

NICOLE M KITOWSKI (Executive Vice President) sold 72,971 shares for an estimated $2,001,375

JOHN A. UTZ (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,543 shares for an estimated $1,749,291 .

. GREGORY WARSEK (EVP) sold 39,680 shares for an estimated $1,089,811

PATRICK EDWARD AHERN (Executive Vice President) sold 30,777 shares for an estimated $826,454

DAVID L STEIN (Executive Vice President) sold 29,536 shares for an estimated $810,113

MATTHEW R BRAEGER (Executive Vice President) sold 25,923 shares for an estimated $690,666

EILEEN A KAMERICK sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $172,970

LITH KAREN VAN sold 8,061 shares for an estimated $165,090

JOHN B WILLIAMS sold 2,830 shares for an estimated $71,014

ANGIE DEWITT (Executive Vice President) sold 1,886 shares for an estimated $52,525

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $ASB stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.