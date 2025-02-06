Insider Sale: Director at $ASAN Sells 3,933 Shares

Justin Rosenstein, a director at $ASAN, sold 3,933 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $86,447. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,647,309 shares of this class of $ASAN stock.

$ASAN Insider Trading Activity

$ASAN insiders have traded $ASAN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN ROSENSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 550,000 shares for an estimated $11,692,380 .

. ANNE RAIMONDI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,040 shares for an estimated $948,742 .

. ELEANOR B LACEY (GC, Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 31,034 shares for an estimated $534,441.

$ASAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $ASAN stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.