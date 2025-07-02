Insider Sale: Director at $ARQT Sells 9,208 Shares

Howard G. Welgus, a director at $ARQT, sold 9,208 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $127,430. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 100,206 shares of this class of $ARQT stock.

$ARQT Insider Trading Activity

$ARQT insiders have traded $ARQT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK BURNETT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 83,760 shares for an estimated $1,215,856 .

. HOWARD G. WELGUS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 69,347 shares for an estimated $964,459 .

. TODD FRANKLIN WATANABE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,635 shares for an estimated $831,609 .

. PATRICK J HERON has made 6 purchases buying 19,888 shares for an estimated $269,900 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MASARU MATSUDA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,431 shares for an estimated $249,673 .

. DAVID JOSEPH TOPPER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 9,600 shares for an estimated $151,698

LARRY TODD EDWARDS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,624 shares for an estimated $132,446.

$ARQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $ARQT stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARQT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARQT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

