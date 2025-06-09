Insider Sale: Director at $ARLO Sells 20,000 Shares

MILLER JOYCELYN CARTER, a director at $ARLO, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $340,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 101,144 shares of this class of $ARLO stock.

$ARLO Insider Trading Activity

$ARLO insiders have traded $ARLO stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,405,596 shares for an estimated $15,914,971 .

. KURTIS JOSEPH BINDER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 481,502 shares for an estimated $5,624,312 .

. BRIAN BUSSE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 144,178 shares for an estimated $1,799,687 .

. MILLER JOYCELYN CARTER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $340,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ARLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $ARLO stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.