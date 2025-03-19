Insider Sale: Director at $ARIS Sells 1,000,000 Shares

W Howard JR Keenan, a director at $ARIS, sold 1,000,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $27,700,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ARIS stock.

$ARIS Insider Trading Activity

$ARIS insiders have traded $ARIS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENERGY LLC DELAWARE sold 3,223,670 shares for an estimated $83,202,922

W HOWARD JR KEENAN sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $27,700,000

ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P. YORKTOWN sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $27,700,000

S CORP GABLE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 957,370 shares for an estimated $24,139,086 .

. BRUNT DAVID DYLAN VAN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 32,305 shares for an estimated $973,995

STEPHAN E TOMPSETT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $600,000

NICHOLAS A. PATTERSON (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,549 shares for an estimated $369,711 .

. JEFFREY K. HUNT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $289,200

DEBRA COY sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,085

$ARIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $ARIS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARIS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

