Insider Sale: Director at $ARI Sells 11,400 Shares

Carmencita N.M. Whonder, a director at $ARI, sold 11,400 shares of the company on 05-28-2024 for an estimated $116,364. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,624 shares of this class of $ARI stock.

$ARI Insider Trading Activity

$ARI insiders have traded $ARI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARMENCITA N.M. WHONDER sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $109,522

PAMELA G CARLTON sold 833 shares for an estimated $8,596

$ARI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $ARI stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

