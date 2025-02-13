Insider Sale: Director at $AREN Sells 55,780 Shares

Laura Anne Lee, a director at $AREN, sold 55,780 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $78,092. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $AREN stock.

$AREN Insider Trading Activity

$AREN insiders have traded $AREN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AREN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAVITT RANDALL has made 2 purchases buying 80,780 shares for an estimated $108,842 and 0 sales.

LAURA ANNE LEE sold 55,780 shares for an estimated $78,092

PAUL TAYLOR EDMONDSON (President, Platform) sold 84,148 shares for an estimated $71,525

CHRISTOPHER PETZEL sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $30,750

$AREN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $AREN stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.