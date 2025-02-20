Insider Sale: Director at $AR Sells 12,746 Shares

Jacqueline C Mutschler, a director at $AR, sold 12,746 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $514,301. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,362 shares of this class of $AR stock.
$AR Insider Trading Activity
$AR insiders have traded $AR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACQUELINE C MUTSCHLER sold 12,746 shares for an estimated $514,301
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $AR stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,612,121 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,754,841
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,685,841 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,138,727
- KGH LTD removed 2,547,000 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,272,350
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,539,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,756,445
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,201,429 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,160,086
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP added 1,739,810 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,980,340
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,622,061 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,853,238
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.