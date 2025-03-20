Insider Sale: Director at $APT Sells 9,413 Shares

JOHN RITOTA, a director at $APT, sold 9,413 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $48,456. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,790 shares of this class of $APT stock.

$APT Insider Trading Activity

$APT insiders have traded $APT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN RITOTA sold 9,413 shares for an estimated $48,456

$APT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $APT stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

