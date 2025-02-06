Insider Sale: Director at $APEI Sells 600 Shares

James Kenigsberg, a director at $APEI, sold 600 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $13,434. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,432 shares of this class of $APEI stock.

$APEI Insider Trading Activity

$APEI insiders have traded $APEI stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL DAVID BRANER has made 29 purchases buying 986,824 shares for an estimated $13,791,196 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES KENIGSBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $24,834.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $APEI stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.