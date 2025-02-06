Insider Sale: Director at $APEI Sells 600 Shares

James Kenigsberg, a director at $APEI, sold 600 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $13,434. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,432 shares of this class of $APEI stock.
$APEI Insider Trading Activity
$APEI insiders have traded $APEI stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL DAVID BRANER has made 29 purchases buying 986,824 shares for an estimated $13,791,196 and 0 sales.
- JAMES KENIGSBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $24,834.
$APEI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $APEI stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 325 CAPITAL LLC added 986,824 shares (+76.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,555,654
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 349,615 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,156,821
- INVESCO LTD. removed 259,037 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,820,795
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 246,765 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,639,783
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 219,594 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,239,011
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 143,621 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,118,409
- REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 141,103 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,081,269
