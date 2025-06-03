Insider Sale: Director at $APEI Sells 127,406 Shares

CAPITAL LLC 325, a director at $APEI, sold 127,406 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $3,751,482. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,661,150 shares of this class of $APEI stock.

$APEI Insider Trading Activity

$APEI insiders have traded $APEI stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC 325 has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 396,164 shares for an estimated $11,677,962 .

. RICHARD W JR SUNDERLAND (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,977 shares for an estimated $843,580 .

. NUNO S. FERNANDES (President, APUS) sold 7,272 shares for an estimated $197,180

TANYA JOY AXENSON (SVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $176,605

THOMAS BECKETT (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,700 shares for an estimated $164,746 .

. CRAIG S MACGIBBON (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,487 shares for an estimated $74,083

JAMES KENIGSBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $28,836.

$APEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $APEI stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APEI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APEI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

