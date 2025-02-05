Insider Sale: Director at $ANET Sells 900 Shares

Charles H Giancarlo, a director at $ANET, sold 900 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $99,753. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 162,184 shares of this class of $ANET stock.

$ANET Insider Trading Activity

$ANET insiders have traded $ANET stock on the open market 291 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 291 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH DUDA (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) has made 0 purchases and 159 sales selling 480,000 shares for an estimated $95,435,915 .

. JAYSHREE ULLAL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 38,011 shares for an estimated $14,331,440 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $4,892,024 .

. MARC TAXAY (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 8,405 shares for an estimated $3,092,761 .

. JOHN F MCCOOL (Chief Platform Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,196 shares for an estimated $2,225,337 .

. KELLY BODNAR BATTLES has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 745 shares for an estimated $280,596 .

. YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 168 shares for an estimated $20,330.

$ANET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of $ANET stock to their portfolio, and 938 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANET stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

on 01/02. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 08/21, 08/14 and 0 sales.

