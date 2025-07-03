Insider Sale: Director at $ANAB Sells 7,250 Shares

HOLLINGS RENTON, a director at $ANAB, sold 7,250 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $167,408. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,640 shares of this class of $ANAB stock.

$ANAB Insider Trading Activity

$ANAB insiders have traded $ANAB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLLINGS RENTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,940 shares for an estimated $565,460 .

. CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 purchased 6,646 shares for an estimated $86,069

DENNIS M FENTON sold 3,015 shares for an estimated $72,269

$ANAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $ANAB stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANAB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

$ANAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ANAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $54.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $25.0 on 02/04/2025

