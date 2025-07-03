Insider Sale: Director at $ANAB Sells 7,250 Shares

HOLLINGS RENTON, a director at $ANAB, sold 7,250 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $167,408. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,640 shares of this class of $ANAB stock.
$ANAB Insider Trading Activity
$ANAB insiders have traded $ANAB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLLINGS RENTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,940 shares for an estimated $565,460.
- CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 purchased 6,646 shares for an estimated $86,069
- DENNIS M FENTON sold 3,015 shares for an estimated $72,269
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ANAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $ANAB stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,764,720 shares (+433.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,986,144
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,368,370 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,027,998
- FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,816,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,768,102
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,573,719 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,255,436
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,126,010 shares (+6273.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,932,525
- FMR LLC removed 1,125,082 shares (-37.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,915,274
- SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. added 1,027,106 shares (+772.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,093,900
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ANAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANAB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ANAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANAB forecast page.
$ANAB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ANAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $54.0 on 05/06/2025
- Andy Chen from Wolfe Research set a target price of $25.0 on 02/04/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.