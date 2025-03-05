Insider Sale: Director at $AMRX Sells 80,000 Shares

Gautam Patel, a director at $AMRX, sold 80,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $712,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,808,886 shares of this class of $AMRX stock.

$AMRX Insider Trading Activity

$AMRX insiders have traded $AMRX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAUTAM PATEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $2,004,000 .

. JASON B. DALY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,322 shares for an estimated $490,672 .

. DEBORAH M. AUTOR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $334,073 .

. JOHN KIELY sold 17,058 shares for an estimated $142,946

$AMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $AMRX stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

