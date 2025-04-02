Insider Sale: Director at $AMPH Sells 500 Shares

Floyd F. Petersen, a director at $AMPH, sold 500 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $14,190. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 73,909 shares of this class of $AMPH stock.

$AMPH Insider Trading Activity

$AMPH insiders have traded $AMPH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONG ZHOU (SENIOR EVP, PRODUCTION CENTER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,893 shares for an estimated $1,009,744 .

. RICHARD K PRINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $681,687 .

. WILLIAM J PETERS (CFO, EVP & TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,657 shares for an estimated $503,038 .

. YAKOB LIAWATIDEWI (EVP CORP ADMIN CENTER) sold 5,214 shares for an estimated $271,388

FLOYD F. PETERSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $42,176.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $AMPH stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.