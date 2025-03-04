Insider Sale: Director at $AME Sells 1,320 Shares

Steven W Kohlhagen, a director at $AME, sold 1,320 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $250,027. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,029 shares of this class of $AME stock.

$AME Insider Trading Activity

$AME insiders have traded $AME stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN WESLEY HARDIN (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 19,450 shares for an estimated $3,816,624

TONY J CIAMPITTI (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 16,210 shares for an estimated $3,193,528

EMANUELA SPERANZA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,747 shares for an estimated $1,321,727 .

. DAVID F. HERMANCE (PRESIDENT - ELECTROMECHANICAL) sold 6,243 shares for an estimated $1,192,328

STEVEN W KOHLHAGEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,780 shares for an estimated $500,553.

$AME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of $AME stock to their portfolio, and 474 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

