Insider Sale: Director at Amazon (AMZN) Sells 900 Shares

Keith Brian Alexander, a director at Amazon ($AMZN), sold 900 shares of the company on 11-04-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.9% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 3,860 shares of Amazon stock.

Amazon Insider Trading Activity

Amazon insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares.

JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 10,268 shares.

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has traded it 9 times. They made 0 purchases and 9 sales, selling 9,713,832 shares.

DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has traded it 19 times. They made 0 purchases and 19 sales, selling 51,202 shares.

DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has traded it 7 times. They made 0 purchases and 7 sales, selling 25,880 shares.

SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales, selling 6,491 shares.

BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 29,200 shares.

MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 15,260 shares.

ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales, selling 41,568 shares.

ADAM SELIPSKY (CEO Amazon Web Services) has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales, selling 13,616 shares.

Amazon Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,684 institutional investors add shares of Amazon stock to their portfolio, and 1,788 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Amazon Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 10/31, 05/17 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 09/03, 08/21 and 0 sales.

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 06/03 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 08/21.

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 07/05 and 0 sales.

Should I Buy $AMZN Stock?

The bull case for Amazon.com ($AMZN) rests on its robust sales growth, with projected total sales of $168 billion in Q4 2023 (a 12.6% increase), driven by strength across North America Retail, International segments, and AWS. Amazon's successful brand partnerships and promotional strategies are enhancing website traffic and consumer engagement, suggesting resilience in attracting shoppers amidst challenging market conditions. Furthermore, its emphasis on high-margin businesses like AWS and advertising is expected to bolster profitability, while ongoing investments in logistics and Prime membership are seen to support a favorable long-term outlook. Conversely, the bear case highlights significant headwinds, including lower-than-expected promotional activity, rising costs, and disappointing revenue projections for AWS, leading to a downward revision of EBIT estimates for 2024 by 6% ($2.8 billion). Additionally, concerns over liquidity and heightened sensitivity to economic fluctuations pose risks that could increase short-term price volatility and undermine investor confidence.

Background on $AMZN Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is a multinational technology company primarily known for its e-commerce platform, which allows consumers to purchase a wide variety of products ranging from books and electronics to household goods and groceries. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, Amazon has expanded significantly beyond online retail, venturing into areas such as cloud computing through Amazon Web Services (AWS), digital streaming via Amazon Prime Video, and artificial intelligence. The company operates numerous subsidiaries and services, including Amazon Marketplace, which enables third-party sellers to sell products alongside Amazon’s own offerings. Additionally, Amazon has made significant investments in logistics, including fulfillment centers and delivery services, to enhance its supply chain and ensure fast shipping. With a focus on customer-centric innovation, Amazon continues to evolve and diversify its business operations.

